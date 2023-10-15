Metcalf (hip) returned to Sunday's game against the Bengals for the Seahawks' first drive of the fourth quarter, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Initially listed as questionable to return after checking out of the game in the third quarter to get his hip injury evaluated, Metcalf came out of the locker room and was back on the field for the Seahawks' next possession. The Seahawks should provide an update after the game regarding whether Metcalf's hip issue is something that the team will have to keep a close eye on moving forward.