Metcalf secured seven of nine targets for 55 yards in the Seahawks' 21-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

Metcalf co-led the Seahawks in receptions on the night and checked in second to Tyler Lockett (finger) in receiving yardage. The star wideout's yardage tally was his lowest since Week 9's 37-yard total versus the Cardinals, but he's now recorded at least seven receptions in three of his past four games going into a critical Week 16 road matchup against the Chiefs, one in which he's expected to see even more work than usual with Lockett expected to sit out.