Metcalf (ribs/hip) is listed as questionable and viewed by coach Pete Carroll as a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with Arizona, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Metcalf has been playing through a rib injury since Week 2, with practice restrictions never previously putting his game-day availability in danger. The outlook is at least slightly different this time around, presumably because he added a hip injury during last week's 17-13 loss to Cincinnati. He did rejoin the contest in short order, and his return to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday sets up a game-time call ahead of the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. He'll face a vulnerable pass defense if he suits up, while an absence could mean more playing time for any and all of WRs Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo and TEs Noah Fant, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson.