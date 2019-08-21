Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Considered week-to-week
Coach Pete Carroll labeled Metcalf (knee) as week-to-week after the wideout recently underwent "minimal surgery" with "minimal findings," Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Though there's not yet a specific timetable for the rookie's return, Carroll optimistically noted that he didn't "have any concern that [Metcalf] won't get back soon." At this stage, Metcalf doesn't look like he'll be ready to go for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener versus the Bengals, though his absence may not stretch much longer beyond that if he progresses as Carroll anticipates. For however long Metcalf is out, Jaron Brown and David Moore should see added opportunities in the Seattle offense alongside top wideout Tyler Lockett.
