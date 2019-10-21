Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Coughs up costly fumble
Metcalf caught four of nine targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Ravens. He also lost a fumble.
Metcalf's afternoon was highlighted by an impressive 37-yard reception in the first half, but most will only remember his hiccup. With the Seahawks down two possessions, Metcalf caught a ball at the line of scrimmage but fumbled it without any contact. Marlon Humphrey returned the loose ball 18 yards for a touchdown to put the Ravens up 30-13 with 3:37 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was still a promising day for the rookie, though, as Metcalf led the team in targets, including two in the red zone. He'll look to bounce back during a favorable matchup against the Falcons in Week 8.
