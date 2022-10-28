Metcalf (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, but he didn't practice this week and doesn't appear likely to play, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune.

Tyler Lockett (knee) also is listed as questionable, but he's expected to play after managing a limited practice Wednesday and a full session Thursday. Metcalf, on the other hand, seems like a longshot, having suffered a patellar tendon injury in last week's win over the Chargers. While the Seahawks are optimistic he'll avoid an extended absence, Metcalf should probably be viewed as closer to 'doubtful' ahead of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, with risk of a limited role in the event he does suit up.