Metcalf caught two of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Rams.

Metcalf predictably drew Jalen Ramsey as a shadow during Sunday's divisional tilt, and the second-year receiver didn't receive a target until the third drive of the second half. He appeared to be open a handful of times in the second half, too, but Russell Wilson simply couldn't find him Sunday. This was the third time in nine games that Metcalf didn't find the end zone. Metcalf will look to get back on track Thursday night against the Cardinals, who have held him to three receptions for 29 yards over three career matchups.