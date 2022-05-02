Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Saturday that Metcalf no longer is using a walking boot to protect his surgically repaired left foot, Liz Mathews of USA Today reports.

Carroll also noted that Metcalf has resumed running, though presumably not yet at 100 percent after he underwent foot surgery in February. The 24-year-old is expected to continue his rehab into the spring, so he may not be fully cleared before OTAs come to an end. Metcalf should be at or near full strength by training camp in late July, if not minicamp in mid-June, when he and Tyler Lockett will headline a new-look Seattle passing game that will be helmed by a yet-to-be-determined starter following Russell Wilson's move to Denver earlier in the offseason. The Seahawks didn't add to the position group through the draft over the weekend, tentatively leaving Drew Lock, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason to compete for the starting job.