Metcalf (hip) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

While Metcalf's absence Thursday was attributed to a hip issue, he's likely getting a veteran rest day due to the injury that he initially suffered Week 6 and sidelined him Week 7. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders.