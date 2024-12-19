Metcalf (shoulder) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

For a fourth week in a row, Metcalf is tending to a shoulder injury, but he's been able to suit up in each of the past three games en route to a 11-143-0 line on 18 targets during that span. How much work, if any, he's able to handle Thursday and Friday likely will determine whether he goes into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Vikings.