Metcalf didn't practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

As the Seahawks opened Week 13 preparations, both Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (knee) are sitting out due to new health concerns. As a result, the team's ensuing practice reports Thursday and Friday likely will be key for who among the pair may be in danger of missing Sunday's game at the Jets. Since returning from an MCL sprain, Metcalf has gathered in 11 of 14 targets for 129 yards and no touchdowns over the last two contests.