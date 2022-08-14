Metcalf didn't play during the Seahawks' 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers on Saturday.
Metcalf signed a three-year extension with Seattle in late July, but he was held off the field during Saturday's preseason opener since the Seahawks elected to rest some of their starters. It's not yet clear whether the 24-year-old will see the field at all during the preseason, but his fantasy potential in 2022 is somewhat dependent on the play of Geno Smith or Drew Lock after Russell Wilson was traded to Denver during the offseason.