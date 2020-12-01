Metcalf caught 10 of 13 targets for 177 yards in Monday night's 23-17 win over the Eagles.
Metcalf was nearly unstoppable despite going against accomplished cornerback Darius Slay, who couldn't handle the wideout's superior speed and physicality all night. In fact, Metcalf was the only one who hindered himself, dropping a catchable touchdown during the fourth quarter. The towering target also got tackled at the one-yard line following a 52-yard reception in the second, illustrating how Metcalf's already-dominant performance somehow could've been even better. In just his second season, the 22-year-old has quickly become one of the league's top receivers, and will look to further his stellar campaign in a favorable matchup Week 13 versus the Giants.