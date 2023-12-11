Metcalf was ejected late in the fourth quarter after getting involved in an on-field altercation in Sunday's 28-16 loss to San Francisco. He finished with two receptions on five targets for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Metcalf was ejected after giving Fred Warner what can best be described as a German suplex after the 49ers' linebacker intercepted Drew Lock in the final minutes of Sunday's loss. This triggered a chain of events that resulted in a mid-field skirmish involving players and coaches that saw ejections for both squads. Seattle did not get the ball back after losing its top wideout, so the ejection theoretically did not affect his final fantasy score. Perhaps Metcalf's frustration boiled over after he recorded all of his production on Seattle's opening drive, only to wind up with three targets and no receptions for the remainder of the game. Expect Metcalf to receive more looks in Week 15 when the Seahawks host the Eagles for Monday Night Football.