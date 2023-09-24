Metcalf (ribs), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Metcalf played through the rib injury for much of last week's win over Detroit before missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. Metcalf was a full practice participant Friday, so this report adds to the notion that he'll play Sunday. However, we won't know if he's officially set to play until inactives are released before Sunday's kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET.