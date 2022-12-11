Metcalf (hip) is expected to play Sunday versus the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Metcalf is on track to be available, and it appears that remains the case. The star wideout was limited due to a hip injury Thursday then held out of Friday's practice entirely, so fantasy managers will still want to monitor Seattle's inactives when released ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Metcalf is officially carrying listed as questionable.
