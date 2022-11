Metcalf caught five of six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals.

While his longest catch went for only nine yards, Metcalf salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a four-yard TD grab in the second quarter. It's the sixth time in nine games he's caught at least five passes, and the fourth-year wideout will look to stretch the field a little more in a Week 10 clash with the Buccaneers in Germany.