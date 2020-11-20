Metcalf secured three of five targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 28-21 win over the Cardinals on Thursday night.

Although he fell short of the 50-yard mark for the second time in four days, Metcalf rewarded fantasy managers with a 25-yard scoring grab in the first quarter, his ninth touchdown reception of the season and fourth in the last three games. Metcalf's combined 5-74 line in the last pair of contests represents a low point for him in terms of any two-game period this season, however, so he'll look to revert back to more productive ways during a Week 12 Monday night road matchup against the Eagles on Nov. 30.