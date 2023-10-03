Metcalf (ribs) had three receptions on four targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 24-3 win over the Giants.

Metcalf overcame a minor rib injury he picked up against Carolina last week in order to suit up against the Giants for Monday Night Football. The 25-year-old looked healthy on a six-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter to give Seattle its first points of the evening. That score would have been enough to earn the win against the Giants in a game where they mustered just three points. The one-sided nature of this contest helps explain Metcalf's lack of targets, as the defense and ground game did the heavy lifting Monday. Metcalf will get an extra opportunity to recover from any lingering injuries when Seattle enters its bye in Week 5. The team's No. 1 wideout will be back in action against Cincinnati on Oct. 15.