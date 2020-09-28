Metcalf caught four of eight targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Cowboys.

He led the Seahawks in receiving yards on the day, but Metcalf should have had one more yard and one more TD -- on a 62-yard catch-and-run late in the first quarter, he thought he could coast into the end zone but instead got caught from behind and had the ball knocked out of his hands for a touchback. He made up for his gaffe in the fourth quarter, however, hauling in the game-winning score with less than two minutes left on the clock. The second-year wideout has recorded at least 90 yards and a touchdown in every game so far in 2020, and Metcalf will look to keep that streak going next week against a Dolphins defense that couldn't contain John Brown or Stefon Diggs in its Week 2 meeting with the Bills.