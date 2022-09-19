Metcalf caught four of six targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 27-7 loss to the 49ers.

For the second straight game, Metcalf saw solid volume from Geno Smith but it failed to translate into much production. The entire Seattle offense struggled in this one, however, and the team's only score came on a blocked field goal that got returned to the end zone by Mike Jackson. Metcalf had more success last year with Smith under center, catching 14 passes on 18 targets for 197 yards and three TDs in the QB's three starts, and the talented wideout could break out in Week 3 against a Falcons defense that has already given up huge games to Cooper Kupp (11-108-2), Jarvis Landry (7-114-0) and Michael Thomas (5-57-2) this season.