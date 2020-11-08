Metcalf caught seven of nine targets for 108 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-34 loss to the Bills.

If it wasn't already clear, Metcalf is uncoverable. All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White (ankle) shadowed the second-year wide receiver Sunday, but Metcalf produced anyway with his fourth 100-yard receiving effort and eighth touchdown of the season. His ability to beat teams at every level and then run after the catch makes his 2019 second-round draft spot an everlasting head-scratcher. Metcalf will look to stay hot in Week 10 against the Rams.