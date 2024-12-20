Metcalf (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Metcalf followed up Wednesday's absence with full participation one day later, setting him up to continue to play through a shoulder issue for a fourth consecutive contest. In the previous three outings, he gathered in 11 of 18 targets for 143 yards and no touchdowns.
More News
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Limited to three receptions Sunday•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Cleared to play•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Still dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Gains 49 yards on four catches•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Cleared to play•