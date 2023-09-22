Metcalf (ribs) was a full practice participant Friday despite being listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Full participation to close out the week all but confirms Metcalf will suit up after playing through the same injury during last week's overtime win over Detroit. Both he and coach Pete Carroll have consistently relayed optimism about the injury, so there's a good chance Metcalf is healthy enough to handle his usual role when the Seahawks and Panthers kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET this Sunday.