Metcalf (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Coach Mike Macdonald said earlier Wednesday that Metcalf would be limited in his return to practice, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. However, Metcalf practiced without a cap on his reps, clearly taking advantage of the Seahawks' Week 10 bye to get healthy. He'll thus be available this weekend for the first time since he sustained a sprained MCL back in Week 7.
