Metcalf had four receptions (six targets) for 49 yards in Sunday's 30-18 win over Arizona.

Metcalf finished second in targets behind running back Zach Charbonnet (seven) while checking in third in receiving yards behind fellow wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The 27-year-old Metcalf's modest production out of the team's Week 10 bye may have fantasy managers concerned, but the wideout has maintained a high floor of 4.8 receptions and 61.0 yards during the mild four-game cold spell. Keep faith in Metcalf, as the Seahawks may require more from their receivers at home against Green Bay next Sunday.