Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Garners 10 targets

Metcalf hauled in six of 10 targets for 70 yards in Monday's 27-24 overtime win against the 49ers.

Metcalf enjoyed his highest target count of the season, as he trends up in that department with at least nine looks in three of the last four contests. His night may be remembered by its hiccup, however, as the rookie wideout looked like he was going to drag multiple defenders into the end zone, but he coughed up the ball to Jaquiski Tartt on the two-yard line. This was Metcalf's second fumble of the season, but it shouldn't affect his reps going forward. In fact, Tyler Lockett (lower leg) left the game early, so Metcalf's value could go up further if Lockett can't recover during the bye week.