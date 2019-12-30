Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Generates 81 yards, score
Lockett caught six of eight targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers.
After going catchless in Week 16's loss to the Cardinals, this was an impressive bounce-back effort for the rookie. Metcalf caught a 14-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to make it a one-possession game, and the rookie was Russell Wilson's favorite receiver on the team's final offensive drive, as Metcalf caught two of six targets for 34 yards. Metcalf's regular season ends with 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven touchdowns, and he'll look to build on the success in the playoffs. The Seahawks travel to Philadelphia for the wild-card round next Sunday.
