Metcalf (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Seattle could be without its top two skill-position players Sunday, as both Metcalf and lead back Kenneth Walker (ankle) are listed as questionable due to their respective injuries. Metcalf was a mid-week addition to the injury report, after the hip issue resulted in him logging only a limited practice Thursday. More clarity on Metcalf's status will likely come in the hours leading up to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but if the 24-year-old is sidelined this weekend, Tyler Lockett would serve as the clear No. 1 target for quarterback Geno Smith.