Metcalf started Sunday's practice working with the starters in two-receiver sets, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The Seahawks used Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown and David Moore as their top three wide receivers throughout the offseason program, but it was only a matter of time before Metcalf got some looks with the starting offense. The report suggests he was quiet during Sunday's full-team session, later bouncing back with a touchdown catch in 7-on-7 red-zone drills. With Lockett being the only Seahawks receiver assured of a starting job, Metcalf will have plenty of chances this summer to prove he's deserving of Week 1 snaps. Fellow rookies Gary Jennings and John Ursua may also get an opportunity to challenge Moore and Brown.

