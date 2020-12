Metcalf caught six of eight targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Jets.

Russell Wilson spread the ball around in the rout, and while nine different Seahawks recorded receptions and four different Seattle players were on the end of TD passes, it was Metcalf who paced the club in catches, targets and yards. The second-year wideout now has a career-high 10 touchdowns on the season heading into Week 15's road clash with a much stingier Washington secondary.