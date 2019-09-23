Metcalf caught two of six targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Saints.

Metcalf made a spectacular 54-yard catch as time ran out in the first half, saving his day from becoming a complete fantasy dud. The rookie second-round pick still tied with Jaron Brown for fourth on the team in targets behind Tyler Lockett (14) and Will Dissly (seven). Metcalf will look to capitalize on the opportunities better in Week 4's contest against the Cardinals' poor pass defense.