Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Hauls in four passes
Metcalf caught four of five targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 32-28 win over the Browns.
Metcalf trailed only Tyler Lockett (75) in receiving yards, but he made a major impact with a first down on each of his catches. The rookie could have increased responsibilities moving forward, as the Seahawks fear Will Dissly suffered a torn Achilles, according to John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site. Metcalf already leads the team with seven red-zone targets, and he has the frame (6-4, 229) to absorb the ones Dissly -- who has four touchdowns and five red-zone targets -- leaves behind.
