Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Hauls in long TD
Metcalf caught two of three targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 30-29 win over the Rams.
Metcalf turned up his well-advertised burners in the second quarter to blow Marcus Peters and haul in a 40-yards touchdown pass. The rookie was only targeted two other times, but that's what fantasy gamers expect with a boom-or-bust play like Metcalf. Through five games, he has just 12 receptions and a whopping 22.3 yards per catch.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...