Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Hauls in long TD

Metcalf caught two of three targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 30-29 win over the Rams.

Metcalf turned up his well-advertised burners in the second quarter to blow Marcus Peters and haul in a 40-yards touchdown pass. The rookie was only targeted two other times, but that's what fantasy gamers expect with a boom-or-bust play like Metcalf. Through five games, he has just 12 receptions and a whopping 22.3 yards per catch.