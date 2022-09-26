Metcalf had five receptions (12 targets) for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Falcons.

Metcalf was finally able to turn in a strong fantasy performance with Geno Smith at the helm after totaling just 71 yards and no touchdowns through Seattle's first two games. The lack of efficiency (42 percent catch rate) from the quarterback/wideout duo is concerning projecting forward, but fantasy managers have to be pleased with the end results after a pair of duds to start the season. Metcalf will look to build off of this positive performance in a favorable matchup against the Lions next Sunday.