Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Hopeful for Week 1
Metcalf (knee) still hopes to play in the Seahawks' regular-season opener, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
With that in mind, the rookie wideout is a candidate to ramp up his on-field activities this week. Though it's no lock he'll be ready for Week 1 action, if he is, David Moore's shoulder injury could pave the way for Metcalf -- health permitting -- to see a decent amount of playing time out of the gate this season.
