Metcalf caught 10 of 13 targets for 136 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 41-23 wild-card loss to the 49ers.

The fourth-year receiver gave Seattle its first lead of the game with a 50-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but Metcalf's second score didn't come until late in the fourth after the team's defense had collapsed. The performance capped a strong regular season that saw the 25-year-old haul in a career-high 90 passes, turning them into 1,048 yards and six touchdowns. It's not clear if the Seahawks will re-sign Geno Smith or look elsewhere for a starting quarterback, but no matter who's under center, Metcalf will provide them with an elite target.