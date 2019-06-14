Metcalf is making a strong impression on quarterback Russell Wilson, who says the rookie has intelligence to match his physical skills, John Boyle of Seahawks.com reports. "Everybody knows about [Metcalf's] ability to run and jump and catch and all that" Wilson said. "But I think more than anything else, it's his brain, how he processes information, how quickly he understands it. He's really intelligent, he understands the game really well."

The Seahawks have used Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown and David Moore as their top three wideouts during OTAs and minicamp, but there will be plenty of time this summer for Metcalf to leapfrog either Brown or Moore. Even if he doesn't win a Week 1 starting job, the rookie should at least serve as a part-time deep threat for Wilson, who ranked second in the league last season with a 122.9 passer rating on throws more than 20 yards downfield. With 4.33 speed and a 40.5-inch vertical leap at 6-foot-3, 228 pounds, Metcalf should be useful on deep passes even if he's slow to pick up on the intricacies of NFL-caliber route running. It sounds like Wilson is optimistic about the rookie being more than a one-trick pony.