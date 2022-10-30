Metcalf, who's listed as questionable due to a knee injury, is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Metcalf was carted off the field during Week 7 and was initially looking at a multiple week absence. However, the star wideout was able to log a limited practice Friday and is expected to suit up in Week 8. Regardless, it's certainly possible the Seahawks keep Metcalf on a snap count against the Giants, so fantasy managers are still encouraged to look for more updates closer to Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff.