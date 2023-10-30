Metcalf recorded five receptions on 14 targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Browns.

Metcalf drew double-digit targets for the first time this season, though he still fell below 70 receiving yards for the third consecutive game. The highlight of his performance was a 43-yard grab late in the first quarter on a drive that ended with a field goal. While Metcalf was highly inefficient, he should have better results moving forward if he can regularly command targets at a higher clip.