Metcalf hauled in five of six targets for 78 yards in Monday's 20-17 win over the Eagles.

Metcalf saw his usage return to normalcy after finishing with just two catches -- albeit for 52 yards and a touchdown -- in the Seahawks' last contest. The star wideout finished as his team's leading receiver while making a crucial 34-yard catch in the closing moments of Monday's comeback victory. Metcalf now will shift his focus to Sunday's road matchup against Tennessee, who ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of pass defense this season.