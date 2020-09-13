Metcalf caught four of eight targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-25 win over the Seahawks.

Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both garnered eight targets in this matchup, but Metcalf made the most of them, leading the team in receiving yards and finding the end zone on a 38-yard pass on the first drive of the second half. Sticking to his field-stretching form, he caught a 37-yard deep pass late in the fourth quarter, setting up a Carlos Hyde touchdown that sealed the win for Seattle. Metcalf showed off his route-running and speed yet again, and it appears he and Lockett will be in a 1A-1B situation this year. They'll be tested more in Week 2 when they host the Patriots, though.