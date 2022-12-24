Metcalf pulled in seven of nine targets for 81 yards in Saturday's 24-10 loss to Kansas City.

Metcalf was the leading receiver for Seattle on a day where the offense sputtered, producing the only notable fantasy line from the entire receiver group. The Seahawks were without the services of Tyler Lockett (finger), but his absence didn't help or hurt Metcalf's usage. The former has a chance to return in Week 17, which would provide a boost for an offense that has hit the skids in recent weeks. If Lockett can't go, then Metcalf would have to deal with Jets' top corner, Sauce Gardner, by himself next Sunday.