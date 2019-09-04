Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Limited at Wednesday's practice
Metcalf (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Two days removed from coach Pete Carroll saying Metcalf "looked great" at practice, his level of health is more clear. The rookie wideout likely has some work to do to gain clearance from the Seahawks' medical staff after undergoing minor right knee surgery in mid-August. Metcalf's activity level Thursday and Friday could provide a better sense of his odds to suit up Sunday versus the Bengals.
