Metcalf was limited at Thursday's practice due to a hip injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Metcalf is making a sudden appearance on the Seahawks' Week 14 practice report, which marks his second known health concern of the season after picking up a knee issue back in Week 7. Since then, though, he's put together a 36-380-3 line on 48 targets over the last five games, displaying his ability to play through the pain. Friday's report will reveal whether or not Metcalf carries a designation into the weekend ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
More News
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Caps big day with game-winning TD•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Leading receiver in OT loss•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Records 71 yards•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Finds end zone in win•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Officially limited Wednesday•