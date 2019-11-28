Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Limited by knee injury
Metcalf was limited on Thursday's practice estimate due to a knee injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Metcalf underwent minor knee surgery in mid-August but completed his recovery in time to take the field Week 1 and hasn't looked back, putting together a 38-630-5 line on 70 targets. His current limitations may merely be maintenance-based, with his listing on the Seahawks' next two injury report perhaps clearing up his status before Monday's game versus the Vikings.
