Metcalf secured three of nine targets for 32 yards in the Seahawks' 31-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday.

Metcalf paced the Seahawks in targets on the night while sharing the lead in receptions with Tyler Lockett. The big-bodied wideout was a victim of Geno Smith's underwhelming night against the 49ers' suffocating defense, with Metcalf's yardage tally also serving as a season-low total. Metcalf and the rest of the Seahawks offense face a second straight tough defense when they tangle with the Cowboys on the road in a Week 13 Thursday night showdown.