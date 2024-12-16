Metcalf collected all three of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Packers.

Metcalf actually finished as Seattle's second-leading receiver despite seeing his fewest targets to date in 2024. That statistic highlights how poor of a passing performance Geno Smith (knee) and Sam Howell combined for against the Packers' rabid defense. Metcalf has taken a backseat to Jaxon Smith-Njigba (10-83-0) in the second half of the season, but the former still holds fantasy value heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Vikings.