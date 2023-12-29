Metcalf (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Metcalf was a mid-week addition to the injury report after sitting out Thursday's practice. Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports that Metcalf wasn't present at the start of practice Friday, suggesting the wideout is in at least some danger of landing on the inactive list ahead of a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.
