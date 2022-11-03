Metcalf (knee) practiced in full Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

With all activity in a session for the first time since suffering a patellar tendon injury Week 7 at the Chargers, Metcalf has a clean bill of health as the Seahawks prepare for Sunday's contest at Arizona. The same can be said for Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs), so the pair will look to exploit a Cardinals defense that has given up the fifth-most catches (105) but just five total touchdowns to wide receivers in eight games this season.

